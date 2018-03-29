Filecoin [Futures] (FIL) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

Filecoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Filecoin [Futures] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $161,011.00 worth of Filecoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin [Futures] coin can currently be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00097916 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Lbank. During the last seven days, Filecoin [Futures] has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00734643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014084 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00029724 BTC.

Filecoin [Futures] Profile

The official website for Filecoin [Futures] is filecoin.io. Filecoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @minefilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Filecoin [Futures] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Lbank. It is not currently possible to buy Filecoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin [Futures] must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

