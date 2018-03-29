Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 118.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.81. 380,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,961. The company has a market capitalization of $22,160.00, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

