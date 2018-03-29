Allied World Assurance (AWHHF) versus Endurance Specialty (ENH) Financial Analysis

Endurance Specialty (NYSE: ENH) and Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) are both mid-cap financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Endurance Specialty alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endurance Specialty and Allied World Assurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance Specialty 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied World Assurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Allied World Assurance has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 52.47%. Given Allied World Assurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied World Assurance is more favorable than Endurance Specialty.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance Specialty and Allied World Assurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance Specialty 4.41% 1.29% 0.72% Allied World Assurance 12.56% 8.96% 2.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endurance Specialty and Allied World Assurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance Specialty N/A N/A N/A $4.93 18.86 Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A $2.97 17.36

Allied World Assurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endurance Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Endurance Specialty pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Allied World Assurance pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Endurance Specialty pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allied World Assurance pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Endurance Specialty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Endurance Specialty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Endurance Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Endurance Specialty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied World Assurance beats Endurance Specialty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endurance Specialty Company Profile

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, focuses on underwriting specialty lines of personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. In the Insurance segment, it writes agriculture, casualty and other specialty, professional lines, and property, marine/energy and aviation insurance. In the Reinsurance segment, it writes catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines and specialty reinsurance. Its Insurance and Reinsurance segments both include property-related coverages, which provide insurance or reinsurance of an insurable interest in tangible property for property loss, damage or loss of use. In addition, its Insurance and Reinsurance segments include various casualty insurance and reinsurance coverages, which are concerned with the losses caused by injuries to third parties.

Allied World Assurance Company Profile

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.