Financial Analysis: iRobot (IRBT) & RBC Bearings (ROLL)

iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) and RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iRobot and RBC Bearings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 1 6 2 0 2.11 RBC Bearings 0 0 3 0 3.00

iRobot presently has a consensus target price of $67.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. RBC Bearings has a consensus target price of $140.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.38%. Given RBC Bearings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RBC Bearings is more favorable than iRobot.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iRobot and RBC Bearings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $883.91 million 2.05 $50.96 million $1.77 36.60 RBC Bearings $615.39 million 4.94 $70.62 million $3.38 37.03

RBC Bearings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRobot. iRobot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBC Bearings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

iRobot has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of RBC Bearings shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of RBC Bearings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iRobot and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot 5.77% 12.62% 9.41% RBC Bearings 12.52% 11.79% 8.00%

Summary

RBC Bearings beats iRobot on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home. Its consumer products focus on both indoor and outdoor cleaning applications. The Company offers multiple Roomba floor vacuuming robots. Roomba’s design allows it to clean under kick boards, beds and other furniture. It offers the Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots designed for hard surface floors. The Roomba 600 series robots offer a three-stage cleaning system. The iRobot HOME Application helps users to choose cleaning options for their home. Its Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot is used to clean residential pools. The Company’s trademarks include Scooba, ViPR, NorthStar, Create, iAdapt, Aware, Home Base, Looj, Braava, vSLAM and Virtual Wall.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Company has over 40 facilities of which over 30 are manufacturing facilities in approximately five countries. The Company classifies its customers into two categories: industrial and aerospace. The Company manufactures bearings and engineered products for a range of diversified industrial markets, including construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, semiconductor machinery and the general industrial markets. The Company supplies bearings and engineered products for use in commercial, private and military aircraft and aircraft engines, guided weaponry, and vision and optical systems.

