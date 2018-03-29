Financial Analysis: Neenah (NP) versus Its Rivals

Neenah (NYSE: NP) is one of 22 public companies in the “PAPER” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Neenah to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Neenah and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neenah 8.19% 19.49% 8.86% Neenah Competitors 18.25% 10.77% 3.69%

Dividends

Neenah pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Neenah pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “PAPER” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 23.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Neenah has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Neenah lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neenah and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neenah 0 1 0 0 2.00 Neenah Competitors 129 475 536 32 2.40

As a group, “PAPER” companies have a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Neenah’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neenah has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Neenah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Neenah shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Neenah has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neenah’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neenah and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neenah $979.90 million $80.30 million 16.77 Neenah Competitors $5.69 billion $1.15 billion 15.09

Neenah’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Neenah. Neenah is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Neenah competitors beat Neenah on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries. It also provides digital image transfer media; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, publishing, and security papers; and clean room and durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. Its Fine Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells premium writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in commercial printing services, corporate identity packages, and advertising collaterals. This segment also provides premium packaging products for retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; bright papers for direct mail, advertising insert, scrapbook, and marketing collateral applications; and business papers for professionals and small businesses, as well as translucent and art papers, papers for optical scanning, and other specialized applications. The company markets its products under the JET-PRO SofStretch, KIMDURA, PREVAIL, NEENAH, GESSNER, CLASSIC, CLASSIC CREST, ESSE, ENVIRONMENT, CAPITOL BOND, ROYAL SUNDANCE, SOUTHWORTH, TOUCHE, CRANE'S CREST, CRANE'S BOND, CRANE'S LETTRA, SO…SILK, PLIKE, STARDREAM, CONVERD, ESTATE LABEL, Neenah, PELLAQ, KIVAR, SKIVERTEX, ILLUSIO, SENZO, ASTROBRIGHTS, and CREATIVE COLLECTION names. It sells its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, specialty businesses, and direct sales. The company was formerly known as Neenah Paper, Inc. and changed its name to Neenah, Inc. in January 2018. Neenah, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

