DHT (NYSE:DHT) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

DHT (NYSE: DHT) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANSPORTATION” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DHT to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 1.86% 1.61% 0.84% DHT Competitors 0.79% 6.59% 3.05%

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. DHT pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out -1,094.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHT and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $355.05 million $6.60 million 34.30 DHT Competitors $3.25 billion $305.94 million 18.48

DHT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DHT. DHT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DHT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 1 6 0 2.86 DHT Competitors 1103 4006 4829 204 2.41

DHT presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies have a potential upside of 11.16%. Given DHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

DHT has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT’s peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DHT peers beat DHT on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. The Company’s fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and Aframax segments. As of December 1, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 27 crude oil tankers in operation; 25 VLCCs, which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers, which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt. As of December 1, 2017, the Company’s fleet in operation had a combined carrying capacity of 7,925,254 dwt. As of December 1, 2017, the Company’s VLCCs comprised of DHT Utik, DHT Eagle, DHT Bauhinia, DHT Europe, DHT Condor, DHT Scandinavia, DHT Falcon, DHT China, DHT Hawk, DHT Edelweiss, DHT Lotus, BW Peony, DHT Amazon, DHT Redwood, DHT Sundarbans, DHT Opal, DHT Taiga, DHT Jaguar, DHT Leopard, DHT Lion, DHT Panther, DHT Puma, and DHT Tiger. The Company’s Aframaxes are DHT Cathy and DHT Sophie.

