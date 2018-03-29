Financial Comparison: tronc (TRNC) vs. Its Competitors

tronc (NASDAQ: TRNC) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “PUBLISHING” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare tronc to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares tronc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets tronc 0.36% 53.46% 4.14% tronc Competitors 7.08% 12.17% 4.38%

Volatility and Risk

tronc has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, tronc’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares tronc and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio tronc $1.52 billion $5.53 million 90.95 tronc Competitors $1.40 billion $89.19 million 50.45

tronc has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. tronc is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for tronc and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score tronc 0 0 2 0 3.00 tronc Competitors 38 205 150 11 2.33

tronc presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.39%. As a group, “PUBLISHING” companies have a potential downside of 5.00%. Given tronc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe tronc is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of tronc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of tronc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

tronc beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc., formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia. The Company also offers an array of customized marketing solutions, and publishes a number of niche products, including Hoy and El Sentinel. troncM’s media groups include the Chicago Tribune Media Group, the Los Angeles Times Media Group, the San Diego Media Group, the Sun Sentinel Media Group, the Orlando Sentinel Media Group, The Baltimore Sun Media Group, the Morning Call Media Group and the Daily Press Media Group. troncX consists of the Company’s digital revenues and related digital expenses from more than 130 digital platforms online and mobile applications.

