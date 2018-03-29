Financial Contrast: China Const Bk (CICHY) and The Competition

China Const Bk (OTCMKTS: CICHY) is one of 97 public companies in the “BANKS-MAJOR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare China Const Bk to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

China Const Bk pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. China Const Bk pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS-MAJOR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. China Const Bk is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares China Const Bk and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Const Bk N/A N/A N/A China Const Bk Competitors -16.09% -13.28% 0.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Const Bk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “BANKS-MAJOR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of shares of all “BANKS-MAJOR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Const Bk and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Const Bk $122.76 billion $34.83 billion 7.55 China Const Bk Competitors $26.84 billion $4.66 billion 13.75

China Const Bk has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. China Const Bk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Const Bk and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Const Bk 0 0 0 0 N/A China Const Bk Competitors 1121 4453 4671 227 2.38

As a group, “BANKS-MAJOR” companies have a potential upside of 8.41%. Given China Const Bk’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Const Bk has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

China Const Bk has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Const Bk’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Const Bk beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

China Const Bk Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Business segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold account; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. It also provides corporate banking products and services, including corporate term, notification, and demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement and statement of deposits; SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans; international settlement and financing services, and FI services for foreign banks; fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; and custody services, as well as e-banking services. In addition, the company offers corporate services comprising institutional services comprising services for government agencies, services for non-banking financial institutions, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, and bank-insurance cooperation. It has approximately 14,985 institutions, including 14,956 domestic institutions and 29 overseas institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

