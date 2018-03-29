Financial Contrast: Nikon (NINOY) versus Waters (WAT)

Nikon (OTCMKTS: NINOY) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikon and Waters’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikon $6.93 billion 1.05 -$66.09 million $0.36 50.31 Waters $2.31 billion 6.78 $20.31 million $0.19 1,045.58

Waters has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikon. Nikon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nikon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Waters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nikon and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikon 2.29% 7.69% 4.09% Waters 0.88% 24.70% 11.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nikon and Waters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikon 0 0 0 0 N/A Waters 0 11 6 0 2.35

Waters has a consensus price target of $202.87, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Waters’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than Nikon.

Dividends

Nikon pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Waters does not pay a dividend. Nikon pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Nikon has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waters beats Nikon on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikon

NIKON CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of image and video equipment. The Company operates in four business segments, including the Precision Equipment segment, Video segment, Instruments segment, Medical segment. The Precision Equipment segment offers semiconductor exposure apparatus and flat panel display (FPD) exposure apparatus products and services. The Video segment provides video related and its peripheral area products and services, such as interchangeable lens type digital cameras, compact digital cameras and interchangeable lenses. The Instruments segment offers microscopes, measuring machines and semiconductor inspection equipment and others.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments through its TA product line. It is also a developer and supplier of software-based products that interface with the Company’s instruments, as well as other suppliers’ instruments. Its LC and LC-MS instruments are utilized in a range of industries to detect, identify, monitor and measure the chemical, physical and biological composition of materials, and to purify a range of compounds.

