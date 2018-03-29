Regal Beloit (RBC) vs. Franklin Electric (FELE) Critical Contrast

Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) and Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

This table compares Regal Beloit and Franklin Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit $3.36 billion 0.96 $213.00 million $4.74 15.32 Franklin Electric $1.12 billion 1.70 $78.18 million $1.66 24.70

Regal Beloit has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Electric. Regal Beloit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regal Beloit pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Beloit pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Electric pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regal Beloit has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Franklin Electric has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Regal Beloit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Beloit and Franklin Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit 6.34% 9.64% 4.92% Franklin Electric 6.95% 12.97% 7.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regal Beloit and Franklin Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit 0 6 7 0 2.54 Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25

Regal Beloit presently has a consensus target price of $86.18, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Franklin Electric has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Regal Beloit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regal Beloit is more favorable than Franklin Electric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Regal Beloit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Regal Beloit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Franklin Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Regal Beloit has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regal Beloit beats Franklin Electric on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors and end users. It operates distribution facilities in Plainfield, Indiana; McAllen, Texas; LaVergne, Tennessee, and Florence, Kentucky.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices. It also designs, manufactures and sells motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment for use in groundwater, wastewater and fuel transfer applications. Its Fueling Systems is engaged in the production and marketing of fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems. It also designs, manufactures and sells pumps, pipe, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices and related parts and equipment for use in submersible fueling system applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.