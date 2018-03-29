Financial Contrast: Teledyne Technologies (TDY) versus AAR (AIR)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) and AAR (NYSE:AIR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Teledyne Technologies and AAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00

Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%. AAR has a consensus target price of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AAR is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and AAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 8.73% 14.07% 6.63% AAR 1.34% 6.02% 3.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and AAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $2.60 billion 2.54 $227.20 million $6.24 29.68 AAR $1.77 billion 0.87 $56.50 million $0.71 62.68

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AAR. Teledyne Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAR has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Teledyne Technologies does not pay a dividend. AAR pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AAR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment. Digital Imaging segment includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems and communications products, including defense electronics. Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering and integration and technology development, as well as manufacturing solutions.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

