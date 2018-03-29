Financial Life Advisors Takes $8.86 Million Position in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) (NASDAQ:CIU)

Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) (NASDAQ:CIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000. iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) makes up approximately 7.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.12% of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bn (CIU) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,347. The company has a market capitalization of $7,150.00, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.05. iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bn has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $110.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2402 per share. This is an increase from iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

