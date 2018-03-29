Financial Life Advisors Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 266,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Summit Equities Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Equities Inc now owns 2,031,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,176,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.19. 3,309,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,188. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.55 and a 12-month high of $146.87. The stock has a market cap of $95,600.00 and a PE ratio of 18.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.5661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

