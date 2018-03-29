51,990 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $785,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,061,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,210. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.15 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1103 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

