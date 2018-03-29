Financial Review: CIRCOR International (CIR) vs. Its Competitors

CIRCOR International (NYSE: CIR) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CIRCOR International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CIRCOR International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International 1 0 4 0 2.60 CIRCOR International Competitors 171 689 769 25 2.39

CIRCOR International presently has a consensus target price of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 11.69%. Given CIRCOR International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CIRCOR International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International 1.78% 6.06% 2.60% CIRCOR International Competitors -96.19% 7.51% 2.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIRCOR International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International $661.71 million $11.78 million 58.44 CIRCOR International Competitors $4.25 billion $225.62 million 13.80

CIRCOR International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CIRCOR International. CIRCOR International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CIRCOR International has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIRCOR International’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIRCOR International pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CIRCOR International pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of CIRCOR International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CIRCOR International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. The Fluid Handling segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; and oil mist systems, oil purifiers, and tank cleaning systems for the end-users, OEMs, defense contractors, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

