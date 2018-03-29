Financial Review: StoneCastle Financial (BANX) versus Capital One Financial (COF)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. StoneCastle Financial pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capital One Financial pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Capital One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $17.37 million 8.19 $12.03 million $1.84 11.82 Capital One Financial $30.00 billion 1.55 $1.98 billion $3.45 27.77

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial. StoneCastle Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for StoneCastle Financial and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Capital One Financial 1 11 8 0 2.35

StoneCastle Financial currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $106.37, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 69.24% N/A N/A Capital One Financial 6.89% 8.36% 1.15%

Risk & Volatility

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats StoneCastle Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks. The Company’s investment portfolio includes term loans, debt securities, trust preferred securities, preferred shares of credit securitization, preferred securities, convertible preferred stock, common stock, exchange traded fund, limited partnership interest and money market fund. The Company invests in bank issuers of various locations, such as California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through ATMs and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.