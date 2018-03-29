Financial Survey: American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) vs. American States Water (AWR)

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) and American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Water Works pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. American States Water pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Water Works pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American States Water has raised its dividend for 63 consecutive years and American Water Works has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American States Water and American Water Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American States Water 15.74% 13.50% 4.77% American Water Works 12.69% 10.03% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American States Water and American Water Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American States Water 1 1 0 0 1.50 American Water Works 0 6 3 0 2.33

American States Water currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.40%. American Water Works has a consensus target price of $87.86, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given American Water Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Water Works is more favorable than American States Water.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of American States Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of American Water Works shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of American States Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American Water Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American States Water and American Water Works’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American States Water $440.60 million 4.46 $69.36 million $1.88 28.49 American Water Works $3.36 billion 4.38 $426.00 million $2.37 34.72

American Water Works has higher revenue and earnings than American States Water. American States Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Water Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American States Water has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Water Works has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Water Works beats American States Water on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 26, 2018, it provided water service to approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is based in San Dimas, California.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc. is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016. The Market-Based Businesses consists of four segments, including Military Services Group, which conducts operation and maintenance (O&M) of water and wastewater systems for military bases; Contract Operations Group, which conducts O&M of water and wastewater facilities for municipalities and the food and beverage industry; Homeowner Services Group, which primarily provides water and sewer line protection plans for homeowners, and Keystone, which provides water services for natural gas exploration and production companies. The Company, through its subsidiary, American Water Works Service Company, Inc. provides support and operational services for its operating subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.