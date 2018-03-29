Ceragon Networks (CRNT) & Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (HTHKY) Head to Head Comparison

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $332.03 million 0.63 $15.56 million $0.19 14.05 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong $1.55 billion 1.11 $90.28 million N/A N/A

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ceragon Networks and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.37%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong.

Dividends

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ceragon Networks does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks 4.69% 11.57% 5.59% Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others. Its solutions are deployed by over 460 service providers, as well as a range of private network owners, in over 130 countries. The Company’s FibeAir IP-20 platform offers flexibility in choosing all-outdoor, split-mount and all-indoor configurations to suit any deployment scenario. The FibeAir IP-20 platform includes product categories, such as shorthaul-access and shorthaul-aggregation. The FibeAir IP-20 Assured platform includes product categories, such as shorthaul-access, shorthaul-aggregation, small cells, longhaul and enterprise access. Its NetMaster is a Network Management System (NMS), which is designed for managing large-scale wireless backhaul networks.

About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated telecommunication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Fixed-Line. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, cloud storage, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. It also provides fixed-line telecommunications services to corporate customers, multinationals, and local and international carriers comprising fixed-line, data center, cloud computing, and Wi-Fi services, as well as corporate solutions; voice, data, and IP network services; and residential broadband services under the HGC brand. In addition, the company is involved in equipment trading; the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 3.2 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

