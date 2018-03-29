Dorian LPG (LPG) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANSPORTATION” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dorian LPG to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG -8.92% -2.29% -1.29% Dorian LPG Competitors 0.79% 6.59% 3.05%

Risk & Volatility

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $167.45 million -$1.44 million -27.63 Dorian LPG Competitors $3.25 billion $305.94 million 18.52

Dorian LPG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dorian LPG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dorian LPG Competitors 1103 4006 4829 204 2.41

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.05%. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies have a potential upside of 11.29%. Given Dorian LPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Dorian LPG competitors beat Dorian LPG on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers. As of March 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of 22 VLGCs, including 19 84,000 cubic meter (cbm) ECO-design VLGCs (ECO VLGCs) and three 82,000 cbm VLGCs. The VLGCs in its fleet had an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cbm at May 26, 2016. It provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. As of May 26, 2016, its VLGCs included Captain Nicholas ML; Captain John NP; Comet; Corsair; Corvette; Cougar; Concorde; Cobra; Continental; Commodore; Constellation; Cheyenne; Cratis; Chaparral; Commander, and Challenger. The Company’s customers include global energy companies, commodity traders and importers.

