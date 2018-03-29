Financial Survey: Flowers Foods (FLO) vs. TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) (TCYMF)

Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) and TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 3.83% 15.17% 6.95% TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Flowers Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) does not pay a dividend. Flowers Foods pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Flowers Foods has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flowers Foods and TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 4 2 0 2.33 TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flowers Foods currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flowers Foods and TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $3.92 billion 1.17 $150.12 million $0.71 30.80 TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) $8.37 billion 1.33 $176.88 million N/A N/A

TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) has higher revenue and earnings than Flowers Foods.

Volatility & Risk

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado. The Warehouse Segment produces snack cakes, breads and rolls that are shipped both fresh and frozen to national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through their warehouse channels. The Warehouse Segment supplies national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries with breads and rolls. It also sells packaged bakery products to wholesale distributors for ultimate sale to a range of food outlets.

About TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the Peoples Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, Instant Food, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, bottled water, juice drinks, carbonated drinks, sandwich crackers, egg rolls, cakes, and vitamin and milk drinks primarily under the Master Kong brand. The company also trades in spare parts of machineries and raw materials; provides logistics and properties management services; and offers management services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a sales network of 598 sales offices and 69 warehouses, which served 33,653 wholesalers and 116,222 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the Peoples Republic of China.

