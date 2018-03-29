Finish Line (FINL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Finish Line, Inc. is a premium retailer that carries the latest and greatest shoes, apparel and accessories. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Finish Line runs the branded locations in U.S. malls and shops inside Macy’s department stores. They deliver the Epic Finish by providing the most desirable sneakers, latest trends, and exclusives from the best brands. They deliver the Epic Finish by listening and responding to our customer at every touch point. they are endlessly focused on delivering what’s next to meet their evolving expectations. “

FINL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Finish Line from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Finish Line in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Finish Line in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

FINL stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Finish Line has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $557.71, a P/E ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finish Line during the third quarter worth $176,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

