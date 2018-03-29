FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Tristel (LON:TSTL) in a research report released on Monday morning. FinnCap currently has a GBX 280 ($3.87) price objective on the stock.

Tristel (LON TSTL) opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.76) on Monday. Tristel has a 12 month low of GBX 175.56 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.01 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of $127.50 and a P/E ratio of 3,406.25.

Get Tristel alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Tristel (TSTL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/finncap-reaffirms-corporate-rating-for-tristel-tstl.html.

About Tristel

Tristel Plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of infection prevention and contamination control products. The Company’s technology is a chlorine dioxide formulation. The Company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare and Contamination Control. The Human Healthcare segment is engaged in the manufacture, development and sale of infection control and hygiene products, which include products that are used primarily for infection control in hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.