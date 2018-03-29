Firecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $10.00 (FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Firecoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Firecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00016001 BTC on popular exchanges. Firecoin has a total market cap of $114,569.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Firecoin Profile

Firecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Firecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

