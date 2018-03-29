First American Financial (FAF) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.29

Media headlines about First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First American Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.1361566537953 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.71. 315,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,329. The firm has a market cap of $6,461.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. First American Financial had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

