First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Takes Position in Best Buy (BBY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,092 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $76,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard R. Vittecoq sold 23,684 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,755,458.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,999,914. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,484. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19,802.20, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa-takes-position-in-best-buy-co-inc-bby-updated.html.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.