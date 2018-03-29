MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stake Lifted by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 2.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2,020.8% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in MetLife by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 956,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MetLife has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47,156.89, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Bank of America began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/first-fiduciary-investment-counsel-inc-boosts-position-in-metlife-met-updated.html.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.