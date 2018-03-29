First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (SUB)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (SUB) opened at $104.85 on Thursday. iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF has a twelve month low of $104.54 and a twelve month high of $106.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

