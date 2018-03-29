First Financial Corp IN Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,257,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,764,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $131,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Instinet began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,928,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ MSFT) opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $722,086.56, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 115.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/first-financial-corp-in-trims-holdings-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.