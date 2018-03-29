First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,072 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Scholastic worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Scholastic news, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $679,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ SCHL) traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,483. Scholastic Corp has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,342.45, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.10 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently -115.38%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

