First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd (FXD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.03. 44,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,759. First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.57.

About First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

