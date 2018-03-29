First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.73. 57,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,253. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

