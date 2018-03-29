First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II (NASDAQ:SKYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II (NASDAQ:SKYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II (NASDAQ:SKYY) traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 155,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,240. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

