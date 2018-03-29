First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (HYLS) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:HYLS) remained flat at $$47.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 214,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,600. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

