First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd (FTAG) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd (NASDAQ:FTAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd (FTAG) traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453. First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

