First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (FEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1221 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX) traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.42. 82,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,797. First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $50.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82.

First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

