First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 230,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,498. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $52.32.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/first-trust-low-duration-opportunities-etf-lmbs-to-issue-0-12-monthly-dividend-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.