First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (FDL) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (NYSEARCA:FDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2261 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (FDL) traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 141,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,867. First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

About First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

