First Trust Multi Cap Value Alphadex Fund (FAB) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value Alphadex Fund (BMV:FAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value Alphadex Fund (BMV:FAB) traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.75. First Trust Multi Cap Value Alphadex Fund has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

