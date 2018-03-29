First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sec Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (QQXT)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sec (NASDAQ:QQXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0124 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQXT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.34. 15,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sec has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sec

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

