Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) opened at $24.47 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0052 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

