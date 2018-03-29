First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.84. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

