First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 3,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $22.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (SDVY)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/first-trust-smid-cap-rising-dividend-achievers-etf-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-sdvy-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.