First Trust Value Line 100 Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (FVL)

First Trust Value Line 100 Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

NYSEARCA FVL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737. First Trust Value Line 100 Fund has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

First Trust Value Line 100 Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-dollar weighted index that is designed to objectively identify and select 100 stocks from the universe of stocks, to which Value Line assigns a #1 ranking in the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System (the Ranking System).

