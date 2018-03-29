FirstCoin Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $125,527.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004258 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00609666 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006368 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00087272 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2016. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.