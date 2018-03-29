Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Given a $2.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of FCUUF stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp., an exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and develops uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

