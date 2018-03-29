Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, January 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Five Below from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS upped their target price on Five Below from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.09.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.21. 208,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,886. Five Below has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,867.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Five Below by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Below by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

