Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) versus Myokardia (MYOK) Head-To-Head Review

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) and Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five Prime Therapeutics and Myokardia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Myokardia 0 0 6 0 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 169.92%. Myokardia has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Five Prime Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Prime Therapeutics is more favorable than Myokardia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Myokardia shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Myokardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Myokardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics $39.51 million 15.28 -$150.22 million ($5.37) -3.23 Myokardia $22.50 million 77.43 -$45.95 million ($1.41) -34.40

Myokardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics. Myokardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Prime Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Myokardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics -380.23% -48.79% -40.31% Myokardia -204.48% -24.58% -19.88%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myokardia has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Myokardia beats Five Prime Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Its preclinical programs include FPA150, FPA154 and FPT155.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics. The Company has used its precision medicine platform to generate an initial pipeline of over four therapeutic programs for the chronic treatment of two forms of heritable cardiomyopathy-hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). Additionally, the Company has three preclinical programs, HCM-2, DCM-2 and LUS-1. Its lead product candidate, MYK-461, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to HCM.

