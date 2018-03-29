FlappyCoin (FLAP) Trading Up 38.4% Over Last Week

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One FlappyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. In the last week, FlappyCoin has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. FlappyCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $380.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlappyCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.01627320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004268 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015189 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025840 BTC.

FlappyCoin Coin Profile

FLAP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,567,195,882 coins. FlappyCoin’s official website is flappycoins.wordpress.com. FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin. The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlappyCoin Coin Trading

FlappyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase FlappyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlappyCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlappyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlappyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlappyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.