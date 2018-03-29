Flex (FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flex is a provider of “Sketch-to-Scale” services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Flex’s diverse end-market and expanding partner base is positive for the company’s top-line growth. The company has evolved into an end-to-end solutions provider, which expands its total addressable market (TAM) significantly. Moreover, the company thrives on low-cost manufacturing, which improves competitiveness of the company’s customers. In the past six months, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Nonetheless, we expect higher level of spending on new business initiatives, innovative products, design & engineering capabilities and footprint to drag down profitability in the near term. Moreover, higher product start-up costs and under-absorbed overhead adds to the woes.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $8,790.90, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Flex had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $243,522.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Flex by 317.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 904,163 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 320.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Flex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 152,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 13.4% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 227,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

