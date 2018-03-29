Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Price

News articles about Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flexion Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.253025653752 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ FLXN) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 227,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,471. The company has a market cap of $864.49, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 12.96. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 million. analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

